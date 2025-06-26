A small oil pollution incident near the old Moni cement factory in Pyrgos, Limassol, was contained shortly after being detected, the fisheries department said on Thursday.

“The pollution sources were completely cleaned using anti-pollution equipment, absorbents and a high-pressure water washing machine,” it said.

According to the department, the pollution had been discovered during an onsite inspection after the department received information about solid oil residues covering a small area of rocks and quays.

The affected coastal area was closed off to the public and secured with a floating barrier.

Authorities are investigating the source of the pollution.