The municipality of Latsia-Yeri continued its campaign to remove abandoned vehicles from public roads, as well as from open public and private spaces.

According to the municipality, the campaign was implemented by recording and classifying abandoned vehicles and by informing the owners.

“After the expiry of the stipulated time limits, the municipality is now proceeding with the implementation of the final stage of the campaign, namely, the removal and management of vehicles, in accordance with the provisions of the law,” the municipality said.

It added that the main goal of the campaign is “to maintain cleanliness, enhance security, and improve the quality of life in the city”.

The municipality thanked residents for their cooperation and called on the public to continue contributing to the formation of a cleaner, safer, and friendlier urban environment.