The electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) reported new incidents of an online electricity bill scam on Friday.

The messages falsely claim that an electricity bill remains unpaid with the title “FINAL NOTICE: Unpaid Electricity Bill 11256285404 – Risk of Interruption”, urging the recipient to follow a link and proceed with the payment of their bill.

The EAC emphasizsd that the messages do not come from the agency and are an attempt at electronic fraud, also known as phishing.

The agency urged the public to exercise caution with emails that include links or attached files, which may redirect to misleading or malicious websites.