Residents whose homes were destroyed in recent wildfires will receive compensation based on current market prices to rebuild, not the reduced value of their old properties, Interior Minister, Constantinos Ioannou, announced on Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting with community leaders in the fire-affected areas of Limassol, Ioannou assured that the government is speeding up damage assessments and payouts, with the first compensation payments starting tomorrow.

The minister confirmed that simplified procedures are in place to fast-track claims.

Homeowners will be notified to visit the Limassol district administration to begin receiving payments. The compensation will cover full rebuilding costs, including structural upgrades for earthquake resilience and energy efficiency, as well as debris removal.

For properties without permits, owners must contact the Limassol district office to legalise their buildings quickly. Those in non-residential zones will still receive compensation, 100 per cent if legalised, 25 per cent if not.

Community leaders raised concerns about clearing fire debris and flood prevention before winter. Ioannou said skip containers have been requisitioned to assist, and the environment department is coordinating clean-ups.

Public areas will be cleared first, while private homeowners can proceed at their own pace.

Admitting past shortcomings, Ioannou said measures are being taken to prevent future disasters. Proposals include stricter safety rules for campsites, better waste management, and increased patrols, using drones to detect illegal dumping.

When asked about reinstating rural forest guards, the minister said technology like drones is currently being used instead. He urged locals to report illegal dumping, stressing that municipal authorities also have enforcement powers.

“Our goal is to fix weaknesses, so this doesn’t happen again,” Ioannou said.

“We must be honest, mistakes were made, but we are acting fast.”

The meeting included local mayors, the Limassol district officer, and the commissioner for mountain communities, signalling a coordinated recovery effort.