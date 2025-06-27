Cyprus recorded its highest electricity demand so far this summer on Thursday amid a spell of hot and humid weather, officials confirmed on Friday.

Spokeswoman for the transmission system operator (TSO) Chara Kousiappa told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that demand reached 1,070 megawatts. The exact figures were 1,068 MW at 3.45pm and 1,069 MW at 4pm.

She said this was significantly higher than previous days.

Despite the spike, the system operated without problems.

“There was sufficient capacity and no issues,” Kousiappa said.

She added that no difficulties are expected on Friday either with weather conditions set to be as hot as the previous day, with demand forecast to remain at similar levels, possibly slightly higher.

The surge in electricity use followed several very hot days across the island, with high humidity adding to the strain on cooling systems.

Analysts say heatwaves and humid spells are driving up power needs earlier each summer. A major factor easing pressure on the grid has been renewable energy.

Kousiappa said that during midday hours, when demand peaks, renewables have covered more than 68 per cent of the load in recent days.

Compared to last year, she noted that June 2024 saw high demand earlier due to a heatwave. This June, by contrast, had milder temperatures until recently.

However, Kousiappa warned that the situation could become tighter with extreme heat later this summer.

Studies and forecasts suggest there may be days when power supply is only just enough.

Unexpected faults, on top of scheduled maintenance, could tip the system into shortfalls.

“In such cases, any cuts needed to manage the grid would last no longer than 20 minutes and would rotate between areas,” she explained.

Power cuts were seen on Friday morning in some parts of Strovolos although it was not confirmed what caused these.

Kousiappa revealed the grid suffered a sudden fault on June 24. However, consumers were unaffected because reserves were activated to cover the gap.

Currently, no warnings have been issued to consumers to save electricity.

Kousiappa said supply is adequate for now and no special recommendations are needed.