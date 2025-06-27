K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Ltd, a company specialising in ready-mixed concrete, building materials, and road construction, on Friday announced both an improved profit outlook for the first half of 2025 and the approval of a dividend payout of €0.022 per share.

The company stated that its financial results for the six months ending June 2025 are expected to show an improvement over the same period in 2024.

This anticipated growth is primarily attributed to increased turnover in the ready-mix concrete and quarrying sectors.

The announcement was made on June 27, 2025, through the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

In a separate notice, Kythreotis confirmed that its annual general meeting, held on June 26, approved the payment of a dividend of €0.022 per share, representing 12.9 per cent of the nominal share value.

According to the company, the proposed record date for determining dividend entitlements is Friday, July 11, 2025.

Transactions completed by the end of trading on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, will be eligible for the dividend.

As such, shares will trade with dividend rights (cum dividend) through July 9 and without dividend rights (ex-dividend) from the start of trading on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Entitled investors also include those holding shares through off-exchange transactions recorded in the central securities depository by the record date.

The proposed dividend payment date is set for Monday, July 23, 2025, with the exact date of disbursement to be announced separately.