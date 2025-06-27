A Russian fugitive, who was arrested in Cyprus on May 20 with a provisional arrest warrant, based on a red notice filed by Russia at Interpol, was released on condition on Friday by the court of appeals.

According to the red notice, on August 28, 2024, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant against the man for largescale fraud and requested his immediate arrest so he could be extradited for trial to Russia.

On May 21, the man was taken before the Larnaca district court with a request that he be extradited and remain in custody until the day of the trial within 40 days.

The court accepted the request that he be held until the trial but set the date earlier, namely June 13.

On June 13, the court renewed its decision that he remain in custody, setting June 30 as the new date, which would also be the date the 40 days would have expired.

The defendant appealed the decision and won.

The appeals court ordered that the appellant be released and appear before the Larnaca district court on June 30 at 10am.

The conditions for his release are a guarantee of €100,000, to sign a personal guarantee of €100,000 and deposit a guarantee of €100,000 with a creditworthy guarantor, to the satisfaction of the registrar of the appeals court.

He was also requested to hand over all travel documents to the police, including a Russian and Israeli passport. His name was furthermore placed on the stop list.

The defendant must also remain within the Limassol district limits and appear twice a day at the Yermasoyia police station.

The decision has been sent to the justice minister.