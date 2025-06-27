Staff shortages at the north’s Ercan (Tymbou) airport forced control over airspace over northern Cyprus to be temporarily transferred to Turkey, the north’s air traffic controllers’ trade union chairman Cem Kapisiz confirmed on Friday.

Speaking to news website Kibris Postasi, he said the situation had come about “as a result of people ignoring warnings made for a long time”, but stressed that the transfer would only be temporary.

“This is not a permanent transfer. We are transferring control to Ankara only when the personnel is insufficient. This is a precaution. It is proof that the warnings we have made thus far have not been heeded,” he said.

He added that the north requiring Turkey’s help to manage its airspace “casts a shadow over the TRNC’s independence in airspace control”.

“Handing over our airspace to Ankara, even just at certain times, is not a situation we want at all,” he said.

He added that during the day on Friday, control of the north’s airspace remained in Cyprus “because our team and equipment numbers are sufficient”.

“However, when we fall short, the team responsible in Ankara steps in,” he said.

Nicosia-based air traffic controller Diren Karaman had announced the transfer via a post on social media in the early hours on Friday morning, saying that Ankara took control of the north’s airspace between 1.30am and 3.30am.

“The equal sovereign state is not happening in words. As a result of the warnings made by the union for years not being heeded, the inevitable has come to pass. I thank all the officials who contributed. You can continue to sit in those positions and receive the salaries of ministers, undersecretaries, and directors,” he wrote.

Fellow air traffic controller Kursad Hudaverdioglu, meanwhile, said Monday morning’s transfer was the “first time” this has happened.

“The cause? There is no staff, no infrastructure, and no one who cares,” he said.

He added that the north’s air traffic control tower was “the only face of an unrecognised state in the world”.

“Those who caused this, the most nationalist, the most patriotic people, can now boast about their work.”