Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met former British prime minister Boris Johnson during his visit to London on Thursday evening.

Tatar presented Johnson with a book entitled The Vision for Two States in Cyprus, written by his foreign press officer Kerem Haser, which documents his first two years in office as Turkish Cypriot leader between 2020 and 2022.

He later met the UK’s all-party parliamentary group on the TRNC, with that meeting attended by the group’s chairman and ruling Labour Party MP Imran Hussain, and fellow Labour MPs Yasmin Qureshi and Nesil Caliskan, who is herself a British Cypriot.

In addition, four members of the House of Lords, Labour’s Baroness Mobarik, Liberal Democrat Lord Hussain, and Lord Elliot and Baron Rogan, both of whom belong to Northern Irish unionist party the UUP, attended the meeting.

At that meeting, Tatar spoke about the history of Cyprus, before telling the group that he had “presented my new vision to the international community for the first time in April 2021” at the 5+1 Cyprus meeting in Geneva, and that “this vision is a search for a solution based on cooperation between the two sides”.

He also pointed out the existence of the United Kingdom’s two sovereign base areas in Cyprus, saying that “the importance of those bases has increased due to developments in the Middle East”.

He then recounted his meeting with the UK’s Minister of State for Europe Stephen Doughty, saying he had asked him to “review the policy of unequal treatment towards the Turkish Cypriot people”.

“None of the promises made by the international community during the 2004 Annan plan period to end the inhumane isolation of the Turkish Cypriot people have been kept. Direct flights, direct trade, and direct contacts have not been initiated. This is a matter of basic human rights for our people,” he said.

Tatar’s office reported that Imran Khan had highlighted the importance of the Turkish Cypriot people’s “right to self-determination”.

It added that he had “emphasised the importance of influencing decision makers and enlightening them on the realities of Cyprus and the victimisation experienced by the Turkish Cypriot people”.

Earlier, Tatar had met Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who had gifted him a replica shirt of London-based football club Tottenham Hotspur, with both Duncan Smith and Tatar known to be fans of the club.