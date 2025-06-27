A 13-year-old boy driving with his 22-year-old sister and a nine-month old baby as passengers was stopped by police on Thursday afternoon in Limassol, the force announced on Friday.

The vehicle was travelling on Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, with neither the 22-year-old nor the baby wearing a seat belt.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken to the police station, where the 13-year-old’s father, the owner of the vehicle, was called.

Both the father and the 22-year-old were charged while the 13-year-old did not bear any criminal responsibility.