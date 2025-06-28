On Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear, with some localized low cloud likely forming along parts of the coastline.

Temperatures will reach extremely high levels, climbing to 41 degrees Celsius inland. On the coasts, highs will be around 35 degrees in the south, east and north, and 33 degrees along the west. In the higher mountain areas, temperatures will also reach around 33 degrees.

Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to northwest, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and may strengthen in exposed areas. The sea will be generally calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, though patches of low cloud, light fog or mist may develop locally, especially in the east.

Winds will gradually shift to northwesterly to northeasterly directions and weaken to 3 Beaufort or less. The sea will stay calm to slightly rough. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 23 degrees inland and along the coast, and 22 degrees in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, Sunday through Tuesday will remain mostly clear, though afternoon cloud build-up is expected, particularly over the mountains. A slight drop in temperature is forecast for Monday, followed by a small rise again on Tuesday. Overall, temperatures will continue to hover above seasonal averages.