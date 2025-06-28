A new pedestrian bridge built over the Karkotis river was inaugurated on Saturday by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades in the village of Kaliana.

“Until now, residents have been crossing the narrow and preserved bridge dating back to 45 AD,” Vafeades said.

The minister stressed the importance of the newly built bridge, which now connects both sides of the village and allows for the safe passage of residents, improving their quality of life.

“We believe that infrastructure projects like this provide multiple value to residents, especially in mountainous areas that we all know are under more difficult conditions,” he said, adding that similar projects were planned in other communities across the island as part of a governmental action plan.