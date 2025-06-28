Six people were arrested and remanded in custody on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into serious criminal offences, including corruption, illegal possession of property, and money laundering, police said on Friday.

The arrests followed a coordinated police operation on Thursday that involved searches at the homes and premises of several suspects as well as a convict’s cell at the central prison.

During the searches, large sums of money were located and other evidence were seized.

The suspects, four men aged 73, 48, 47 and 40, and two women aged 72 and 37, appeared before the Nicosia District Court on Friday.

The suspects aged 48, 40 and 37 were remanded in custody for eight days. The remaining three were placed in custody for six days.