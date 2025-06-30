Cyprus intends to host an EU council in April 2026 with the participation of countries from the broader region, including the Gulf and India, and in this context will be sending out an invitation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Nikos Christodoulides told a British podcast.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Politics’, Christodoulides said the council meeting was scheduled for April 23, 2026, in the framework of Cyprus’ EU rotating presidency in the first half of next year.

According to Philenews, he said the invitation to Erdogan would be made as part of a modified strategic approach towards Turkey, which would also serve EU-Turkish relations.

The podcast’s hosts, former British politicians Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, noted the EU’s limited presence in the region. Christodoulides agreed, saying the goal of Cyprus’ presidency is to bring the EU closer to its neighbouring regions.

Christodoulides also said that the southeastern Mediterranean faces a range of challenges, and the EU cannot claim a geostrategic role without playing a more active part in the Middle East.