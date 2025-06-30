Your trusted Cypriot online store, EvZeen.com, proudly celebrates six years of successful operation. Since its launch in June 2019, it has become a reliable online destination, offering consumers access to innovative, high-quality products in health care, wellness and beauty.

As a gesture of appreciation for its customers’ continued trust and support, EvZeen.com is marking this milestone with a special anniversary promotion, running until July 7, 2025. During this period, all products will be available with an additional 12 per cent discount (Terms & Conditions apply). More specifically, by entering the promo code BD6 at checkout, customers will receive the extra 12 per cent off already discounted items and major promotions. Timely purchases could yield savings of up to 45 per cent. Furthermore, free delivery is offered on all orders, regardless of value, across Cyprus.

In addition, all existing or new subscribers to EvZeen.com who place at least one order until July 7, 2025 will be entered into a prize draw. Six winners will each receive a €30 gift card for free shopping at EvZeen.com. Winners will be announced on July 14, 2025 via the platform’s social media pages and will also be contacted by phone. Gift cards will be sent to each winner by email.

EvZeen.com’s ever-expanding product range is designed to meet the diverse needs of its customer base. It includes quality items from well-known brands in personal care, beauty and wellness, as well as nutritional supplements, dental care, infant and children’s food, specialised dietary products and more. Useful information and health tips on product use are also available through dedicated articles. Additionally, EvZeen.com rewards its subscribers through a variety of ongoing loyalty programmes.

At EvZeen.com, product quality, safety and authenticity remain top priorities. All goods are stored and prepared for dispatch in a warehouse certified to the highest storage standards.

Ultimately, the EvZeen.com team remains committed to offering outstanding customer service, with the ultimate aim of ensuring each shopper is fully satisfied with their purchasing experience. The team also extends heartfelt thanks to the thousands of customers who have supported and trusted EvZeen.com over these six years of successful and continued growth. It is this support that fuels the company’s drive to purse even greater development and excellence.

For telephone assistance or more information, contact the EvZeen.com call centre on 77778200.

