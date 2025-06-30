On the morning of June 19, 2025, the First Celebration Event of the Net Zero 4 Youth (NZ4Y) educational programme for the 2024–2025 school year took place with great success at Hellenic Bank’s Nicosia HQ. The event honoured students, teachers and secondary schools who had stood out for their participation and commitment to the programme.

Among the 1,200 students who took part in NZ4Y this year, 125 children were selected to attend the ceremony, based on their active engagement, consistency and performance in educational quizzes.

The event was held under the auspices of Commissioner for the Environment Antonia Theodosiou, bringing together students, educators and sponsors for a morning celebration dedicated to learning, action, and the development of a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Distinctions and Awards

During the event, awards were presented to students, educators and schools that stood out in the following categories:

Overall school performance

High scores in quizzes

Active participation in the Action Day

Long-term educational commitment

Award recipients received meaningful and targeted gifts, including iPads, tickets to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Finals, composters, gardening tools and personal development workshops.

Special prizes included:

A seminar on “Artificial Intelligence in Education” by Gear Education, focused on innovative paedagogical approaches and the use of AI tools in teaching

by Gear Education, focused on innovative paedagogical approaches and the use of AI tools in teaching A seminar titled “Emotional Intelligence – Unlock the Hero Within You” , offered to 20 students who excelled in the on-site quiz competition

, offered to 20 students who excelled in the on-site quiz competition A hydroponic system with 160 containers for growing vegetables and fruits

Accomplished thanks to steadfast Sponsors

NZ4Y would not have been possible without the steadfast support of its programme sponsors. We warmly thank:

Institutional Supporter : Youth Board of Cyprus (ΟΝΕΚ)

: Youth Board of Cyprus (ΟΝΕΚ) Gold Sponsors : CYTA, AHK, KPMG in Cyprus, Evagoras & Kathleen Lanitis Foundation, Hellenic Bank, Fleet Management and MUFG Investor Services

: CYTA, AHK, KPMG in Cyprus, Evagoras & Kathleen Lanitis Foundation, Hellenic Bank, Fleet Management and MUFG Investor Services Collaborators: Alion Vegetables and Fruits, Grant Thornton, Pyrgou Vakis Law Firm, Cito Gourmet Express, Scaffolding Solutions, Kapnos Airport Shuttle and V Hypersound and Light

Thanks to their contributions, the development of the digital platform, the organisation of the Action Day, and the provision of the awards became a reality.

Their representatives attended the ceremony and personally presented the awards to the winners.

The NZ4Y closing event marked the culmination of a dynamic year and reaffirmed our confidence in younger generations as key agents of change towards a more sustainable and just future.

About Net Zero for Youth

The NZ4Y programme is a pioneering Cypriot initiative resulting from the collaboration between CYMEPA and the Biology Inspectorate of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth. Through hands-on activities and online educational quizzes, the initiative aims to cultivate environmentally conscious youth, prepared to face the challenges of the future.

For more information about NZ4Y and upcoming activities, please visit: www.nz4y.org.