Yet another proposal got thrown into the mix on Monday to sort out the matter of multiple pensions paid to certain state officials, but the initial feedback from government was not positive.

The bill discussed at the House finance committee belongs to opposition Akel. It applies only to officials appointed after the coming into force of the law, were it to be enacted.

It sets out retirement age for state officials at 65, does away with the payment of multiple pensions, and offsets remunerations so that a beneficiary receives no more than 50 per cent of the highest pension at the time of retirement.

It also prohibits the simultaneous payment of a pension and a salary – it would be either one or the other.

And where a retired state official gets re-appointed subsequently, their pension entitlements would be suspended and go into the Consolidated Fund of the Republic – the state coffer.

It would also apply to MPs elected for a second time, and not just to those having served two terms. For MPs, it’s proposed that the law take effect as of January 1 next year, so that it applies to those elected to parliament from May 2026 and subsequently.

But the attorney-general’s office poured cold water on Akel’s bill, saying it would run into constitutional issues as, among other things, it purports to introduce a whole new pension framework – which is the preserve of the executive branch of government, not the legislature.

In addition, said the AG’s office, the proposal is fuzzy on how the benefits would be calculated.

Political parties have tabled a dozen or so legislative proposals regarding the multiple pensions issue, in addition to the government bills.

Earlier this month, the government amended its own proposed legislation, removing a provision that would have taxed retirement lump sums.

Additionally, it was decided that the formula for calculating the lump sum for retiring MPs will be based on one-third of their final salary, instead of one-quarter, as the previous version of the bill had stipulated.

It remains unclear when the package of bills will go to the House plenum for a vote. Parliament is due to recess before the end of July.

Lawmakers have for months grappled with what to do about the multiple pensions paid to state officials, or the fact that certain officials keep drawing a salary while receiving a pension.

The matter affects a relatively small group of officials. In March, MPs heard that 98 individuals who have served in the public sector are currently drawing more than one pension — or a pension in addition to a salary. And in a few cases, retired officials are receiving three pensions.