Cyprus visual artists and art theorists association Phytorio is organising a casual summer gathering outside the Phytorio venue in the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, which it has been locked out of. Nicosia Municipality and the association have been in dispute over the arts venue with the Municipality recently locking Phytorio out of its premises without prior notice.

Though efforts are being made to reclaim the space and talk about the situation, there has been no response or hopeful signs yet. But the association remains positive, claiming it is not giving up its space and as such is organising a summer gathering outside Phytorio on Wednesday.

The event will kick off at 7pm and aims to celebrate the association’s activities, offering drinks and more to all those attending. There is a dress code too, the organisers say; anything green, plants-related and even photosynthesis!

Phytorio Summer Gathering

Event by the Cyprus visual artists and art theorists association. July 23. Outside Phytorio, Nicosia Municipal Gardens. 7pm. Free