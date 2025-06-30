All wildfires that broke out in the Paphos district on Sunday were the result of arson, according to the Forestry Department director, Savvas Iezekiel. Speaking on CyBC radio, Iezekiel confirmed that investigations point to deliberate ignition in both cases.

Separately, Fire Service chief Nikos Longinos said that in several instances, witnesses saw vehicles speeding away from the sites of the fires.

He expressed hope that the culprits would be apprehended, warning that new legislation now provides for severe punishment. “The law is much stricter now,” he said, “with harsh fines and prison sentences for arson.”

This week’s incidents follow a particularly intense day for firefighters in Paphos last Sunday, when two wildfires broke out under challenging weather conditions.

The first, in Steni, was quickly brought under control. But the second, near Pelathousa, spread rapidly through dry grass and dense vegetation, prompting a large-scale operation involving eleven forestry trucks, fire service vehicles, bulldozers and five firefighting aircraft.

The blaze was eventually contained by nightfall.

Authorities continue to warn of heightened fire risk during the summer months and are urging the public to stay alert and report any signs of smoke or suspicious behaviour. “Even a spark is enough to ignite a major fire in these conditions,” officials have said.

Under legislation passed by parliament earlier this year, anyone found guilty of causing or risking a forest fire can face stiff penalties.

These include out-of-court fines of up to €25,000, depending on the offence, as well as potential court-imposed prison sentences.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou welcomed the new legislation, saying it “shows the way to a new era in terms of protecting our forests”.