A commendable social action has been announced by XM and the organising team of the XM Limassol Marathon, confirming their long-standing orientation towards social contribution.

As part of the registration for this year’s event, runners will have the opportunity to voluntarily offer a symbolic amount in favour of a charitable cause. The decision was taken jointly with the event team and, as emphasised by its representatives, carries a strongly symbolic character of giving that actively involves all runners. “We are very happy that such an initiative will be fulfilled,” they said.

Specifically, during the registration process, each participant will, optionally, be able to add a small amount to his/her ticket, which will be fully allocated to contribute to a non-profit organisation that supports vulnerable social groups in Cyprus. The cause will be announced soon.

The action is part of the broader framework of XM LIMASSOL MARATHON’s social mission, and further enhances its human-centred character.