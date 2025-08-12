Additional policing measures will be taken on the highways over the August bank holiday, police on Tuesday.

In addition to monitoring traffic, police checks will focus on road violations and failing to comply with the correct use of the highway lanes.

Police urged drivers to take caution and follow road signals.

Incorrect use of the highway, especially where there are three lanes, poses serious risks to traffic accidents, police said.

Sitting in the middle and outside lanes when not overtaking, even if below the speed limit, is prohibited, it added.

The safety lane is marked by an edged continuous line, and drivers are not allowed to use it, expect in emergency cases.

Violation of correct lane use and illegal overtaking from the left lane is punishable by law, with a fine of €65.