The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Tuesday announced that, as of June 30, 2025, its total issued share capital stood at 440,828,633 ordinary shares.

Of these, 5,142,602 shares are held as treasury shares following the completion of its recently-concluded buyback programme.

According to the announcement, each share carries a nominal value of €0.10 and entitles its holder to one voting right.

Regarding the 5,142,602 ordinary shares the company holds as treasury shares, the bank stated that these shares are expected to be cancelled following the conclusion of the share buyback programme.

The buyback programme was originally announced on February 18, 2025.

The bank added that treasury shares do not carry any voting rights.

As a result, the total number of voting rights in the company stands at 435,686,031.

The announcement also clarified that this figure of 435,686,031 may be used by shareholders as the denominator when calculating whether they are required to disclose their shareholding, or any changes in their holding. This is in accordance with the relevant legislation.

In connection with the above and further to the company’s announcement on June 17, 2025, the buyback programme has been successfully completed.