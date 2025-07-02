Smile, Believe & Be Kind! is a channel that offers viewers valuable tools for personal growth, empowerment, and the development of a positive mindset. Through videos on philosophy, psychology, and timeless wisdom from around the world, it helps people face life’s challenges, discover their inner strength, and embrace a wiser, happier approach to everyday living.

With a total of over 2,400 organic followers and more than 500,000 views, the channel has already gained the trust of both Greek-speaking and English-speaking audiences.

At the same time, Smile, Believe & Be Kind! is preparing a collector’s edition book, titled: “Creating My Own Happiness – A Philosopher’s Guide, One Day at a Time”. The book combines timeless philosophical wisdom with my personal reflections, offering deeper insights into a wiser and more fulfilling life — a thoughtful companion for everyday empowerment and joy.

The channel is currently seeking sponsorships to expand its work and achieve another meaningful goal: supporting charitable organisations that care for, protect, and empower children in need.

Discover Smile, Believe & Be Kind! Become part of the community, and begin your own journey toward a brighter, better life.

