Bird Aviation has signed a multi-year agreement with a leading European airline for the provision of heavy maintenance services on narrow-body aircraft, reinforcing Cyprus’ position as a regional hub for aircraft maintenance and repair operations.

The company confirmed that the work will be carried out at its facilities at the old Larnaca airport, and will be scheduled to accommodate the airline’s demanding flight operations.

According to the announcement, the deal follows a successful collaboration during the 2024/25 period, during which technical inspections and related services were delivered consistently and in line with high quality standards.

Commenting on the agreement, Bird Aviation’s CEO Frederic Pralus said the renewal reflected a relationship of trust that had been established over the past year.

He noted that the airline shared the same commitment to quality, and expressed satisfaction at the continuation of the partnership.

Pralus also referred to the broader significance of the agreement, saying that the extension reaffirmed Cyprus’ potential as a regional centre for aircraft maintenance and repair services, and that the company remained committed to supporting that vision.

The announcement also highlighted that the agreement “comes at a time of steady growth for Bird Aviation”, which is continuing to expand its infrastructure and boost its capacity at its Cyprus’ base.