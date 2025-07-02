CNP insurance firms rebrand as ERB Cyprialife and ERB Asfalistiki

Cypriot insurance providers CNP Cyprialife and CNP Asfalistiki have officially been renamed ERB Cyprialife and ERB Asfalistiki, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The two companies said that this “marks the beginning of a dynamic new chapter in their long and successful journey”.

“This evolution reflects a natural continuation of their strong legacy, further strengthening the quality, values, and trust built with their customers over the years,” they added.

In their statement, the companies also confirmed that a legal merger will follow in the coming months with Hellenic Life and Pancyprian Insurance, the insurance subsidiaries of Hellenic Bank.

“The result will be the creation of the largest insurance organisation in Cyprus, an entity built on solid foundations, with a wide-reaching network and the strength of the Eurobank Group, delivering long-term stability, continuous innovation, and value for all,” the companies stated.

They further explained that ERB Cyprialife will continue to focus on life and health insurance, while ERB Asfalistiki will specialise in general insurance.

Both companies said that they will maintain “their client-first approach” and a “strong local presence throughout Cyprus“.

They also stated that “customer service remains uninterrupted, with the same experienced professionals continuing to serve with dedication and professionalism – protecting the life, health, and property of every insured person”.

“The renaming of the two companies is an important step in strengthening our unified market presence, supported by the Eurobank Group” said Takis Fidia, Chief Executive Officer of ERB Cyprus Insurance Holdings.

“ERB Cyprialife and ERB Asfalistiki retain their deep roots in Cypriot society and continue to evolve with a clear focus on security, care, and long-standing client trust” he added.

On his part, Michalis Louis, Chief Executive Officer of Hellenic Bank stated that “strengthening our presence in the insurance sector is a strategic priority for the Eurobank Group”.

“The unified identity of ERB Cyprialife and ERB Asfalistiki reflects our commitment to building the leading insurance organisation in the Cypriot market, offering long-term reliability, security, and trust to our customers” he added.