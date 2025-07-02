Plan to rehire over-55s aims to strengthen hotel staffing

Cyprus’ hotel industry continues to face labour shortages despite a record year for tourism in 2024, with hoteliers urging targeted reforms to address staffing gaps and housing constraints.

Speaking this week at the annual general meeting of the hoteliers association (Pasyxe), president Thanos Michaelides said 49,592 people were directly employed in the sector this year, yet many hotels continue to struggle to find suitable and sufficient staff.

In response, Pasyxe is working with the Human Resource Development Authority (Anad) on a programme to reintegrate people aged 55 to 65 into the hotel workforce.

The scheme, based on a model used in Norway, targets roles in customer service and administration, aiming to fill shortages with experienced personnel.

“This is a practical way to bring quality back into the industry and offer a second career to professionals,” Michaelides said.

Norway adopted a similar approach after its own tourism boom revealed significant gaps in qualified staff, as young people avoided the sector due to concerns over job stability.

Authorities there responded with updated messaging, modern training, and efforts to present the sector as a long-term career path.

Pasyxe sees value in replicating this approach in Cyprus, particularly as part of a wider strategy to reduce seasonality and strengthen the sector’s workforce.

At the same time, the association plans to submit a proposal to the Interior Ministry for permits to construct staff accommodation.

“The proposal addresses a long-standing issue and could also ease pressure on the rental market in tourist areas,” he said.

Michaelides added that improving labour conditions in the hotel sector would bring broader economic benefits, including increased trade, higher public revenues, and stronger investment in skills and education.