The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Wednesday announced that it has awarded a total of €1,000 to two university students in Cyprus as part of its annual academic prize initiative.

The awards are part of a programme aimed at promoting financial literacy among young people and are granted each year in memory of CySEC’s first Chairman, the late Frixos Sorokkos, who played a key role in the formation of the regulatory body.

According to CySEC, the initiative is designed to encourage student engagement with capital markets and support academic research, while also raising awareness of the commission’s work.

CySEC said its mission is “to exercise effective supervision with the aim of ensuring the protection and empowerment of investors and supporting the smooth operation and healthy development of the Cypriot capital market”.

For the academic year 2024–2025, the two students honoured were Myria Pornari from the University of Limassol and Loukas Philippou from the University of Cyprus. Each received a cash prize of €500.

The prizes were presented on behalf of CySEC by Officer A, Elena Karkoti, during the University of Limassol’s graduation ceremony on June 26, and by Officer Andreas Papagiannis during the University of Cyprus’ graduation ceremony on June 30.

CySEC said the initiative is intended to foster financial literacy and support future professionals in the field by stimulating interest in topics related to capital markets and regulation.