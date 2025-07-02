The Central Bank of Cyprus this week released monetary financial institutions (MFIs) deposit and loan statistics for May 2025, revealing a marked slowdown in deposit growth and a modest rise in lending.

Total deposits in May registered a net increase of €20.8 million, significantly down from the net increase of €492.9 million recorded in April 2025.

The annual growth rate of total deposits slowed to 5.8 per cent in May, compared with 7.6 per cent in the previous month.

The CBC also reported that the outstanding amount of total deposits stood at €56.1 billion.

At the same time, deposits held by Cyprus residents rose by €24.6 million during the month.

Within this figure, household deposits increased by €164.5 million and deposits by non-financial corporations grew by €138 million.

Furthermore, deposits from other domestic sectors saw a total decline of €278 million.

On the lending side, total loans in May 2025 recorded a net increase of €116.8 million, following a net rise of €169.1 million in April 2025.

The annual growth rate of total loans reached 5.1 per cent, up slightly from 4.9 per cent in April.

The total outstanding loan amount reached €25.7 billion by the end of May.

The report also showed that loans to Cyprus residents rose marginally by €2.6 million.

Specifically, loans to households grew by €15.1 million, while loans to non-financial corporations decreased by €6.2 million.

Meanwhile, loans to the remaining domestic sectors also posted a decline of €6.3 million.