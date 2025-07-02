The iconic “Maritime Cyprus 2025” conference will return to the world-class facilities of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, from October 6th to 8th, 2025.

Bringing together global leaders, key policymakers, and industry innovators, “Maritime Cyprus 2025” is set to be a defining moment in the international maritime calendar. The event will unfold in the luxurious and serene environment of Parklane, perfectly situated on the Limassol coast and overlooking the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

As the proud host venue, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa offers a blend of elegance and functionality, featuring state-of-the-art conference spaces, premium accommodations, award-winning restaurants and a tranquil spa all designed to inspire connection, collaboration and success.

“We are honoured to once again welcome the maritime world to Parklane,” said the resort’s General Manager. “This prestigious event aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and our vision of blending business with bespoke hospitality.”

For further information and reservations, please contact: