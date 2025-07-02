Founded in Cyprus in 2022, Secrental has rapidly emerged as a benchmark for innovation in the digital car-rental industry. By creating a transparent, intelligent ecosystem for car bookings, the platform empowers local car-rental companies to thrive in a highly competitive market.

Secrental’s technology uses advanced artificial intelligence to optimise bookings, connect travellers directly with trusted providers, and simplify the rental process while eliminating hidden costs. This has strengthened customer confidence and improved revenues for dozens of small- and medium-sized operators, creating jobs and reinforcing the local economy. As a result, Secrental is making a positive contribution to the tourism sector and Cyprus’ economic growth.

Following its successful foundation in Cyprus, Secrental has expanded operations to Greece and Armenia, offering its unique technology-driven model to support even more local businesses. The brand has already established itself as a trusted partner in these markets and continues to invest in pioneering digital tools, with further innovation planned for the near future.

“Secrental is proud to be a Cyprus-born brand with international reach,” said the company’s founder A. Mardanian. “We are dedicated to transforming car rental through AI-powered solutions, helping local businesses succeed, and strengthening tourism infrastructure across the region.”

As Secrental scales further, it is positioning Cyprus as a leader in tourism technology. Its success story is a testament to how homegrown innovation can deliver global impact, while creating simpler, faster and more convenient car-rental experiences for customers.

For more information, please visit: https://secrental.com.