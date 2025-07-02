The secret to naturally hydrated skin lies in the daily nourishment we provide — and that’s exactly what the Weleda Skin Food face care range offers: everything your skin needs to stay radiant and well-moisturised, every day.

The three products in the Weleda Skin Food facial care range are made with certified plant extracts and essential oils that help maintain the skin’s elasticity, softness and natural tone — in the most natural way possible. After all, well-hydrated skin is more resilient to irritations, infections and allergic reactions.

Inspired by the iconic and globally-loved Weleda Skin Food — celebrated for its more than 10 versatile uses since 1926 — the range includes:

Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm

Packed with Skin Food’s hero ingredients, this gentle, natural balm cleanses the skin while preserving its moisture levels. It effectively removes impurities and water-soluble makeup, leaving skin soft, glowing, and deeply hydrated.

Skin Food Nourishing Day Cream

For powerful results, the classic Skin Food formula is enriched with organic olive leaf extract and squalane. It provides intense nourishment and hydration, supports skin regeneration, and strengthens the skin’s barrier — leaving a silky-smooth finish.

Skin Food Nourishing Night Cream

In addition to the original Skin Food ingredients, this night cream features cica (centella), squalane and organic sacha inchi oil. It works overnight to deeply nourish and hydrate, revealing your skin’s natural glow by morning. It also revitalises the skin and reinforces its protective barrier.

Sustainability at Heart

Weleda Skin Food face care also takes care of the planet in a range of ways:

Its glass jars are made largely from recycled green glass

The tube is crafted from 100-per cent recycled aluminium

All products are packed in simple cardboard boxes, made from at least 80-per cent recycled fibres

Since 1921, Weleda has followed a holistic approach to skincare, using only naturally-sourced ingredients. All products are free from microplastics, genetically-modified ingredients and mineral oil derivatives. Every single product is 100-per cent guaranteed natural and certified by the Natrue seal.

Step into the world of Weleda

Where to buy Weleda products: