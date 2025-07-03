Interview with the President of the Cyprus-Uzbekistan Business Association

The launch of the Cyprus–Uzbekistan Business Association, under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KEBE), signals a new era in bilateral relations. At its forefront is Arofat Salayeva, a Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant and Managing Director of Arosal, a boutique firm offering tax and business advisory.

In this interview, Ms. Salayeva discusses the purpose of the Association, reflects on her personal journey and explains how Arosal was founded.

Q: What is the purpose behind the Cyprus-Uzbekistan Business Association and what are its key goals?

The Association was established to strengthen and expand the economic relationship between Cyprus and Uzbekistan. It aims to support partnerships across trade, investment and technology. Cyprus offers strategic access to European and regional markets, while Uzbekistan brings opportunities from a fast-evolving Central Asian economy. At its core, this platform is about building sustainable cooperation across sectors.

Recent discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus reflect this commitment. In a meeting with Mr. Constantinos Christofides, Head of the Department for Eastern Europe, Western Balkans and Central Asia, I had the opportunity to explore ways to enhance economic, business, cultural and educational ties between the two countries.

Institutional support plays a key role in these efforts. By maintaining open communication with public and private sector stakeholders and coordinating joint initiatives, the Association is working to create meaningful and long-term channels of collaboration. These actions are designed to facilitate trade and investment, as well as deepen mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between Cyprus and Uzbekistan.

Q: People in Cyprus may not know you yet. Could you introduce yourself? Who is Arofat Salayeva and what experiences have shaped your professional journey?

I was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and have been based in Nicosia since 2004. My academic background includes a Master’s degree in Financial Management and professional qualifications such as the Fellowship of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation (ADIT), awarded by the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT).

Early in my career, I worked with PwC Cyprus, focusing on international tax structures. I later joined Grant Thornton Cyprus as an Executive Auditor, serving multinational and local clients. These experiences shaped my understanding of business at both strategic and operational levels and reinforced my belief in the value of analytical thinking, cultural sensitivity and adaptability.

Growing up in Uzbekistan taught me the values of community and resilience, while my life in Cyprus encouraged independence and innovation. Both cultures continue to influence the way I lead and the way I connect with people and ideas.

Q: What led you to start your own firm?

Over time, I saw gaps in the industry. Areas where more personalised and adaptive services were needed. That’s what inspired me to establish Arosal in 2015. Arosal is a boutique firm offering tax, audit, accounting and business advisory services. What sets us apart is the quality of our work, but more importantly, the way we engage with clients. We take the time to listen, understand their goals and tailor our services accordingly.

Q: How do your roles at Arosal and the Association complement each other?

At Arosal, the focus is on helping individual businesses succeed. Through the Association, it’s about creating a platform for many businesses to connect and grow. Both roles serve the same mission: building bridges between people, industries and countries. They allow me to contribute at both a strategic and community-oriented level.

Q: You are also an advocate for women in business. How do you see the role of women evolving in this sector?

Women bring a distinctive perspective, combining logic with intuition and attention to detail with broad thinking. These qualities are essential in leadership today. It’s about adding depth, diversity and emotional intelligence to the table. That’s where real progress happens.

That is why I remain fully accessible to engage with organised groups of women, because I believe that through open dialogue and mutual understanding, we can achieve meaningful outcomes and advance our shared, long-term goals.

Q: What are your plans for the future, both for the Association and professionally?

Professionally, my ambition is to continue growing Arosal, while remaining devoted to our core principles: adaptability, integrity and purposeful collaboration.

Looking ahead, a key objective is to broaden the scope of the Cyprus–Uzbekistan Business Association. This involves deepening institutional partnerships, enhancing member engagement and driving forward impactful initiatives across diverse sectors.

Our long-term vision is to organise events that foster genuine connection between both communities, with culture serving as the central thread that unites and inspires.