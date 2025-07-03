More than 4,500 people in Cyprus are diagnosed with cancer every year, and over 2,000 lose their lives, new figures have revealed, prompting calls for a radical overhaul of cancer care on the island.

The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) shared the figures this week as it joined forces with the European Cancer Organisation (ECO) to host two major events. The aim, organisers said, is to unite all stakeholders and shape a bold, patient-centred strategy for oncology care in Cyprus.

Despite progress in recent years, gaps in services are still costing lives, the association warned.

On Wednesday, July 2, experts gathered in Nicosia for the official launch of the “European Cancer Pulse – Cyprus Country Report”. The report charts Cyprus’ progress in fighting cancer but also highlights significant weaknesses in the system.

Key concerns include low rates of cancer screening, social inequalities, and shortages of trained medical staff. The report urges Cyprus to develop a national cancer strategy fully aligned with European targets.

A second event is planned for July 4, in Larnaca.

Nicolas Philippou, general director of Pasykaf, said the association is calling for targeted investments focused on prevention, education, and research. He stressed the importance of building unified national strategies through integrated cancer networks.

Accelerating screening programmes and adopting patient-centred policies are crucial, Philippou added.

“People with cancer experience must remain at the heart of our efforts, and our role as their voice is more important than ever,” he said.

Former president of the European cancer organisation, Andreas Charalambous, described the EU’s cancer plan as a strategic chance for Cyprus. He believes it could help the island develop a comprehensive cancer centre to improve care and research.