Police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the discovery of four kilograms of cannabis inside a package at an express courier service.

Acting on a tip, Drug Squad officers in Nicosia tracked the package containing the narcotics, and also placed the suspect under arrest.

Police also searched the suspect’s residence, finding and seizing four grams of cocaine.

On Friday the suspect is scheduled to appear before a district court judge for his remand hearing.

Police are continuing their investigations.