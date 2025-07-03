Mainly fine weather with clouds in the afternoon over the mountains and maximum temperatures of 37C can be expected on Thursday.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort and a fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort in the east, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 37C inland, 34C along the coast and 28C in the highest mountains.

Thursday evening will be clear.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 24C inland and along the coast, and to 17C in the highest mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine, with temperatures expected to drop on Friday, only to rise again over the weekend to above the seasonal average.