With a strong sense of responsibility and a deep commitment to the principles of humanitarian contribution, Medochemie has sent vital pharmaceutical supplies to the Republic of Botswana as part of a coordinated initiative to address critical healthcare needs in the country.

The donation, exceeding €60,000 in value, includes high-quality pain relief, antibiotics and other essential medicines. These supplies aim to strengthen local healthcare structures and provide meaningful support to vulnerable groups, including children living with cancer.

This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Cyprus Aid, alongside the “Elpida” Foundation for Children with Cancer and Leukaemia, under the framework of the Cyprus International Action Plan for Childhood Cancer (Cy-IAPCC).

As Cyprus’ leading pharmaceutical company, with a presence in 110 global markets, Medochemie remains steadfast in its commitment to social responsibility, solidarity and universal access to healthcare. Its swift and substantial response to this mission reflects more than an act of giving—it embodies the company’s enduring pledge to place its pharmaceutical expertise at the service of humanity, wherever and whenever needed.