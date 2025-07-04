Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my partner, who is also a writer.

What did you have for breakfast?

Yoghurt with berries, oats and cinnamon.

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day would be spent reading and writing, with a walk around Old Nicosia and a philosophical chat on a balcony. Maybe some ice cream, too.

Best book ever read?

The best book I’ve read in recent times is Getting Lost by Annie Ernaux, a stunning work of writing that showed me what could be done.

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memory is of winning a competition and seeing my first short story published. I was eight years old and it was the first time I had ever cried from happiness.

What is always in your fridge?

Fresh parsley, full fat yoghurt and a family bar of hazelnut chocolate.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I walk everywhere, these days listening to Shadow Work by Mammal Hands.

What’s your spirit animal?

As a child, I might have called the wolf my spirit animal because of Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. In reality, I’m afraid of small dogs. Maybe that makes me a cat.

What are you most proud of?

I am very proud to have appeared on the Literature Panel at the 2024 Cyprus Diaspora Forum. Being Cypriot by adoption rather than by birth, it meant a lot to see my connection to Cyprus recognised, as well as my writing.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A movie scene that has stayed with me is from Wong Kar Wai’s Happy Together, when the protagonist’s friend asks him to ‘say something’ into a tape recorder before they part ways for a while. His friend gets up to dance, and the protagonist cries into the tape recorder. It is a painfully beautiful moment.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I am one of a lucky few who gets to spend every evening with that person.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’d go in search of less interesting times.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear would be to lose my ability to write and create.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Make the mistakes. You’ll need to learn from them someday.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

I wouldn’t date anyone who played video games.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

If the world is going to end, I’d spend my last twenty-four hours by the sea with loved ones.

Eva is an award-winning contemporary fiction author based in Cyprus. Her work explores complex family dynamics, sexuality and womanhood, and searches for identity and belonging. Follow Eva on Instagram Eva Asprakis (@eva.asprakis), her website Eva Asprakis | Award-Winning Contemporary Fiction Author