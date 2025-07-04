The Law Office of the Republic gave assurances on Friday that it would be studying the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruling, which dealt a sharp blow to Cypriot authorities and deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides, when it found Cyprus had violated key human rights in handling a rape complaint against Disy politician Andreas Ttaouxis.

In a statement, the office said the ruling would be taken into account for further compliance and re-evaluation of existing practices in offences of this nature.

The court found serious flaws in the criminal investigation and criticised how the alleged victim, a 28-year-old woman, was treated. Judges concluded that Cyprus breached articles 3, 8, and 14 of the European convention on human rights.

The state was ordered to pay the woman €20,000 in damages and €15,470 for legal costs, totalling €35,470.

The office said that since 2022, “acknowledging the particular importance with which cases involving vulnerable victims must be handled”, it has been involved in “relevant awareness-raising actions and training for its officers”.

“It was the ECtHR’s finding that the response of the competent authorities (police and legal service) to the applicant’s allegations of rape was such that they did not fulfill the state’s positive obligation to apply the relevant criminal provisions in practice through effective investigation and prosecution,” it added.

The attorney-general’s office said that “the Cypriot authorities failed, according to the ECtHR, in their main duty to assess the issue of consent, which exposed the applicant to secondary victimisation through incrimination and sexist standards.”