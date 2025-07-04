Chelsea have been fined €31 million ($36.50 million) by Uefa for breaches of its financial rules, while Aston Villa, Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais were also levied with large fines, Uefa announced on Friday.

The punishments come with the potential for far harsher fines down the road, with Chelsea risking being hit with a further €60 million if they do not get their finances in order.

Barcelona must pay a €15 million fine, with Uefa fining Lyon €12.5 million and Aston Villa €5 million.

The teams agreed to settlement agreements which cover periods of two, three or four years, with the clubs’ final targets to be fully compliant with the football earnings rule by the end of their specific settlement period.

Additionally, Lyon agreed on an exclusion from the 2025/26 Uefa club competitions should the French authority (DNCG) confirm the club’s relegation to Ligue 2.