The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and European shipowners welcomed the Hong Kong International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships entering into force globally this week.

Adopted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in May 2009, the convention aims to reduce health, safety and environmental risks during the recycling of ships at the end of their operational lives.

ICS and the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) have long advocated for its implementation to ensure safe and sustainable practices worldwide.

Thomas Kazakos, secretary general of ICS, said today marked a welcome and historical development after two decades of work on the issue.

He noted that ICS had long been championing for safe and sustainable ship recycling practices and stressed that now the Hong Kong Convention had entered into force, there could be even more progress in improving ship recycling around the world.

Kazakos pointed out that as the industry pushes forward on its decarbonisation journey, the lifespan of the merchant fleet is likely to reduce.

Through global instruments such as the Hong Kong Convention, he said, the sector can progress safely, efficiently and sustainably, adding that a global industry needs global regulations.

Sotiris Raptis, secretary general of ECSA, called the entry into force of the Hong Kong Convention a milestone for the shipping industry.

He said it sends a strong signal that multilateral cooperation in IMO can and should continue to deliver, underlining that the global requirements already represent significant progress for the sustainability of the industry.

Raptis added there is now a need to build on this foundation and further strengthen the Hong Kong Convention to raise the bar and continue to make meaningful progress towards safe and sustainable ship recycling practices.

He concluded that “one global standard is essential to deliver environmentally sound and safe ship recycling and to ensure the competitiveness of European shipping.”