The forestry department said on Wednesday it felt “satisfied and justified” regarding the re-evaluation of works in the Akamas national forest park and the publication of the environmental authority’s report.

On August 12, the environment department said it had green-lit the recommencement of road works within the Akamas national forest park, having found compliance with all the environmental conditions set out.

“We continue to work hard on our mission for the management and protection of our country’s forests,” the forestry department said in an announcement.

It also called on everyone to cooperate so that it could “continue its multifaceted work unhindered”.

In its report earlier this month, the environment department said the reduction of the environmental footprint “is secured by the setting in motion of the next actions” to be taken relating to the first phase of the road works in the Akamas forest.

The first phase of the road works in Akamas got underway in September 2022, but they were put on hold in October 2023 following reactions from environmental groups. In December of the same year, the cabinet ordered a reassessment of the works. Later, in March 2024, a special ecological assessment (SEA) was issued, a detailed study for projects near or within Natura 2000 network areas, focusing on potential impacts to protected species and habitats.

Back in November 2023, environmental NGO Terra Cypria had documented several violations of the sustainable development plan.