A fire at a factory in the Limassol suburb of Ypsonas prompted authorities to evacuate local residential neighbourhoods and close roads in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 2am inside a warehouse belonging to a paper factory, prompting fears that it may spread into nearby residential areas, with newspaper Phileleftheros reporting that two houses had been “affected” by the fire.

As such, local residents were evacuated, and the road connecting the motorway between Limassol and Paphos and the suburb was also closed as a precaution.

The Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday morning that the fire was “in a state of decline”.