Top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Britain’s Emma Raducanu, while American Taylor Fritz faces Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when the third round at Wimbledon begins on Friday.

Twice defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continues his three-in-a-row bid when he plays German Jan-Lennard Struff, who the Spaniard has beaten in their last three meetings.

TOP WOMEN’S MATCH: ARYNA SABALENKA V EMMA RADUCANU

While all around her the seeded players continue to fall, world number one Sabalenka is still standing, the only top five seed left in the women’s draw, giving the Belarusian a great chance to win her first Wimbledon title.

“This is something that can create a lot of nerves and a lot of doubts and stuff,” Sabalenka said.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to focus on myself. I think it’s really important to focus on yourself and to take it one step at a time, do not really look at the draw.”

Sabalenka now takes on the great British hope Raducanu, fresh from her win over 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova.

“Emma is playing much better tennis since last year, I have to say,” Sabalenka said.

“She improved. You can see that she’s getting back on track. Also facing British (players) at Wimbledon, I’m not sure I prefer that.”

TOP MEN’S MATCH: TAYLOR FRITZ V ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

American hopes of a first men’s Grand Slam winner since Andy Roddick in 2003 will most likely be pinned on fifth seed Fritz, who has been taken the distance in his opening two matches against unseeded players.

Fritz’s first match on Monday spilled over into Tuesday, and his second round tie on Wednesday risked the same fate but he managed to finish off Canadian Gabriel Diallo in time to earn a much-needed day of rest.

He had little time off before Wimbledon, winning his fourth Eastbourne title on Saturday, which is just how the American likes to plan his season, and he beat his next Wimbledon opponent Davidovich Fokina in the semi-final.

“I have always said the most important thing for me in feeling like I’m going to play good tennis is just playing a lot and winning a lot,” Fritz said.

“I think that’s a big part of why I’ve been able to deliver pretty good tennis in the first two rounds and why I’ve had good years at Wimbledon in the past years where I’ve won Eastbourne.”

OTHER BRITISH HOPEFULS

The home crowd on Number One Court will have plenty to keep them interested as Sonay Kartal aims to reach the fourth round for the first time when she faces French qualifier Diane Parry.

Cameron Norrie, semi-finalist in 2022, beat American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in the last round to earn a meeting with Italian Mattia Bellucci, and is happy to remain on Court One.

“I just really like how the court plays and how my team is on the very corner of the court there,” Norrie said.

“You feel the connection with your team. You can get fired up. Definitely a little bit more loud than the Centre Court.”

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1230 GMT)

5-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 26-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

COURT NUMBER ONE (play begins at 1200 GMT)

Diane Parry (France) v Sonay Kartal (Britain)

Mattia Bellucci (Italy) v Cameron Norrie (Britain)

24-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 14-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

COURT NUMBER TWO (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 6-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Nicolas Jarry (Chile) v Joao Fonseca (Brazil)