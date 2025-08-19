Flights to Venice and one of Bosnia’s biggest cities, Tuzla, will be departing from Larnaca in the winter season and in 2026, Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Tuesday.

“We are expanding our network from Larnaca with these two new routes(…) Venice has been one of the most sought-after destinations, while Tuzla is a new and exciting option for those travellers who want to discover something different,” Wizz Air spokesperson Olivia Harangozo said.

From December 2, flights from Larnaca to Venice will operate three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and could already be purchased on the website, the airline said.

Flights to Tuzla are set to start on March 31. Ticket costs for both routes start at € 19.99.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air announced that it was “strengthening our presence in Greece” by offering direct flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv starting at the end of October.