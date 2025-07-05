Cyprus is set to experience higher temperatures in the coming days due to a seasonal low-pressure system and the arrival of a warm air mass.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach 37C inland, around 35C along the coasts and 29C in higher mountainous areas.

On Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will initially blow mainly northwest to northeast, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally strong at 5 Beaufort. Later, winds will shift mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, with the same intensity. The sea will be slightly rough.

On Saturday evening, the weather will remain mostly clear. Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast, light and occasionally moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will gradually become calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to around 24C inland and along the coasts, and 18C in the highest mountains.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the weather will stay mostly clear. Temperatures will rise gradually and noticeably by Monday, reaching levels significantly above the average climatic values. No significant change in temperature is expected on Tuesday.