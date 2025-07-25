The fire brigade is “dealing with resurgences” in the Limassol district wildfire near the village of Omodos, its spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Friday afternoon.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, he said there are “resurgences” elsewhere in the wider area, and that firefighting teams both on the ground and in the air are being utilised to fight them.

The fire had first reached the village on Thursday evening, with its mukhtar Evgenios Michael describing the situation as “hell”.

Later that evening, two Israeli C-130 firefighting aeroplanes dropped 34 tonnes of fire retardant on the village, preventing it from being completely destroyed by the fire.