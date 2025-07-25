DNA identification results on the charred remains of the two people found in a burnt out car in the area of the large fire that swept Limassol villages are still being awaited, authorities said on Friday although it is widely accepted they are an elderly couple who were trying to flee the flames.

They are believed to have been trying to flee the fire at their holiday home in Sylikou. Their car was found on the Alassa-Lania road, completely destroyed by flames.

Sylikou community leader Nikos Aresti said the couple had not joined the group of residents who gathered at the village square after an evacuation order was issued by police.

Speaking to CyBC radio on Friday, Aresti said residents were told to evacuate via the Trimiklini-Ayios Mamas route.

“We rang the church bells to gather people,” he said.

“Most came to the square. This couple didn’t, so we sent someone to inform them.”

Aresti also raised serious concerns about the handling of the evacuation. He claimed there was no police presence in the area to guide residents or control the traffic as flames spread across nearby hills.

Some residents, he added, chose to leave in their cars in an effort to save their vehicles from the approaching fire.

It is believed the couple did the same, but may have taken a route that had already been blocked or made unsafe by the fire.

“They followed the wrong road,” Aresti said.

“Unfortunately, they were later found dead inside their car.”

Emergency services located the vehicle several hours after the evacuation began.

Officials confirmed overnight on Wednesday that the bodies were found inside but formal identification is still pending.

An official statement on the cause of death is expected following the DNA results and post-mortem examinations.

The wildfire, which broke out earlier this week in the forested areas above Limassol, forced multiple evacuations and over 120km² of land, making it the largest fire ever to have been seen on the island.

Firefighting efforts are continuing in the region, with aircraft and ground teams still working to contain hotspots.