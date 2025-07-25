The Cypriot government on Friday evening issued an advisory warning people to avoid all travel to the border between Thailand and Cambodia, with an armed conflict between the two countries igniting this week.

It added that Cypriots in both countries are advised to “be cautious”, to “closely monitor developments from international and local media”, and to follow all instructions and information.

News website Al Jazeera reported that both countries had on Friday “exchanged heavy artillery and rocket fire for a second day”, and that clashes along the border are “intensifying”.

It also reported that more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from border areas, with Thai authorities having declared martial law in eight districts bordering Cambodia.

The United Nations security council is to hold an emergency session to discuss the situation over the weekend.

In case of emergency, Cypriots in Cambodia are advised to contact the Cypriot embassy in Beijing, which is located at 2-13-2, Ta Yuan Diplomatic Office Building, 14 Liang Ma He Nan Lu, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100600. It can be contacted by telephone at +86 10 65 32 50 57/59 or at +86 10 65 32 70 57/56, or by email at [email protected].

Alternatively, they can contact the honorary consulate of Cyprus in Phnomh Penh, which is located at Office No. 05, 10th Floor Phnom Penh Tower No. 445 Preah Monivong Boulevard (St. 93 conrner St. 232) Sangkat Boeung, Prolit, Khan 7, Makara Phnom Penh.

The honorary consulate in Cambodia can be contacted by telephone at +855 70 666 045, at +855 78 666 272, or at +855 12 992 070, or by email at [email protected]. The honorary consulate is open between 8.30am and 12pm, and between 1pm and 4.30pm local time, Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Cypriots in Thailand are in cases of emergency advised to contact the Cypriot high commission in New Delhi, which is located at D- 64 Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi -110 021. It can be contacted by telephone at +91 11 435 86 295 /96/259 or by email at [email protected], and is open between 9am and 1pm local time, Monday to Friday.

Alternatively, they can contact the honorary consulate of Cyprus in Bangkok, which is located at 142 Two Pacific Place, 23rd Floor, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110. It can be contacted by telephone at +662 684 6808, or by email at [email protected].

The foreign ministry’s consular affairs directorate can be contacted by telephone at +357 22 651113 between 8.30am and 3pm Cyprus time, Monday to Friday.

The ministry’s crisis management department can be contacted by telephone at +357 22 801000 between 8.30am and 3pm Cyprus time, Monday to Friday, and at +357 97 775998 outside office hours.

In addition, Cypriots in both countries are advised to register their presence on the country’s Connect2CY online platform.