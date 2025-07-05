Disy on Saturday said it took seriously the judgement issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) which found that Cyprus had failed to properly investigate a rape complaint, a ruling that has triggered calls for the resignation of the deputy attorney-general and renewed calls for legal reform.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to “human rights and dignity” and stressed the need for transparency and institutional accountability. Disy expressed trust in the Law Office to ensure full compliance with European legal standards.

The party also reiterated its long-standing position in favour of constitutional reform to separate the dual roles of the attorney general, as legal adviser to the state and as public prosecutor.

Cyprus came under criticism following the ECtHR ruling on Thursday, which concluded that Cypriot authorities had violated the complainant’s rights by halting criminal proceedings into her rape claims prematurely. The court said the handling of the case reflected gender bias and failed to protect the victim’s dignity, in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Referring to the ECtHR ruling on the 28-year-old’s rape complaint, Akel said the decision “shames Cyprus and irreparably exposes the deputy attorney-general”.

Akel stated that despite publicly accepting the substance of the criticism, deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides has refused to resign, instead announcing new measures. It accused him of dismissing public calls for genuine accountability as “populism”.

“How many times must an official repeatedly expose their country or, through acts or omissions, deeply offend society’s sense of justice before they resign?” the party asked.

Akel further questioned why such measures are being announced only now.

“Where was the deputy attorney-general all these years? Was he not in Cyprus? Was he not exercising his role?”

Angelides issued a written statement on Friday taking responsibility for the way the case was handled but said he did not believe this required his resignation.

“The practical assumption of responsibility is not consistent with my departure from the law office, but with the initiation of a series of actions,” he said.

These actions, he explained, would focus on compliance with the European Court ruling and a broader improvement of procedures. Angelides added that “every judicial decision, especially if it comes from international courts and contains criticism, is an opportunity for institutional introspection and substantial improvement.”

He admitted that the case exposed a long-standing lack of specialised procedures and protocols for investigating such complaints.

“I take responsibility for the handling of this specific case, recognising, but also underlining, the absence of the necessary mechanisms,” he said.

The president of the women’s section of Dipa, Konstantina Konstantinou, called the ruling a “wake-up call” and urged authorities to use it as a starting point for radical change.

She said sexist attitudes are rooted in unequal power structures, placing women at a disadvantage.

“These biases fuel behaviours that not only harm individuals but also weaken democracy and human rights,” she said.

The party pointed out that the failure to investigate and prosecute sexual violence cases properly is not only a social failure, but a legal one, and a breach of Cyprus’ international obligations, especially under the Istanbul convention and article 28 of the constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

The ruling has drawn attention to what many see as a need for a more victim-centred approach.

Dipa’s women’s section said victims must be treated with dignity and sensitivity to feel safe reporting abuse. They called for procedures that are thorough, fair, and free of stereotypes or secondary victimisation.

The law office has not yet responded publicly to the ruling, but pressure is mounting for a clear plan of action.