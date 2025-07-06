The UNSG’s envoy for Cyprus Maria Angel Holguin arrives in Cyprus later on Sunday for contacts with the two sides.

On Monday she will meet President Nikos Christodulides as part of preparations for the enlarged meeting in New York on July 16 and 17.

She has finished contacts in Turkey, Greece, the UK, Brussels and Paris.

Her return to the island will mark a second round of contacts here in the lead up to the New York 5+1 talks.

In her absence, Holguin has met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Greek counterpart Giorgos Geropetritis, UK minister for European Affairs Stephen Doughty, President of the Europea Council Antonio Costa and EU envoy for the Cyprus problem Johannes Hahn.

Meanwhile, UN envoy in Cyprus Colin Stewart will travel to New York to inform the Security Council on the UNSG’s twice-yearly reports on Cyprus. He will retire from his post in August.

He is due to address the Security Council on July 14.